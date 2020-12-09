CASES DISPOSED: NOV. 14-20, 2020
Elizabeth Ann Perry, Wagner; Seat belt violation; $25.
Paxton Michael John Giedd, Akron, Iowa; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Yosniel Fines Mayet, 511 Burleigh St. Apt. 2, Yankton; Disturbing the peace; $132.50.
Tyson Shawn Wessels, Homeless, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anton Cade Littau, Winner; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $200; Intentional damage to property — $400-$1,000; $350.
Patricia Ann Darcy, 2407 Timberland Drive, Yankton; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Blaine Knutson, Beresford; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Agnes R. Jandreau, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 14, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $78.50; No driver’s license; $78.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50.
Ryan Dael Cournoyer, Junior, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Marquis Sadiq Holloman, 1108 W. 8th St. #103, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Royce Alan Kennicutt, Wallace, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $201.50.
Michael Gear, 401 Douglas, Apt. 2, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Richard Ausdemore, Norfolk, Neb.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kolt Lee Woodard, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Yankton; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jordan Marie Reimers, 404 Locust Street, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; $396.50.
David Brian Konken, 606 Douglas Avenue, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Darrel John Mogck, 3306 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Brionna Mae Eckman, 402 Pine St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruth Esther Rosario Pauls, 511 Burleigh St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Disturbing the peace; $132.50.
Cesar Urenda-Gonzalez, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Marcel Domontes McFarlin, 514 E. 10th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Timothy Robert Aerni, Columbus, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $701.50
Andrew Nelson, 500 Park St. #34, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Fernando Julian Rojas Santos, 818 W. 4th St., Yankton; Establishment of speed zones; $232.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Robert Douglas Walsh, 1107 East 19th St., Yankton; Failure to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Careless driving; $122.50.
Lacie Lenay Olson, Irene; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Recharged; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged.
Connie Lynn Howes, 101 Mack Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Scott Blaine Harris, Rapid City; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Zachary James Cwach, Springfield; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William Shields, Wagner; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kasondra Sue Foss, 1104 E. 13th St., Yankton; Walker/driver violate pedestrian rule at stop light; $25.
Dawson T. Ulmer, Menno; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Blaine Knutson, Beresford; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gregory Scott Eide, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lindsay Brooke Poeschl, 2802 Preakness Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
