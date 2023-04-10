Music at the Meridian

This is an image from the 2019 Music at the Meridian series. The Yankton City Commission on Monday approved vendor contracts and discussed future uses of the green space at the northern foot of the Meridian Bridge.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

As it enters its eighth year this summer, Yankton’s Music at the Meridian series will take on some new looks as far as food and beverage — and no rain-outs.

The Yankton City Commission approved vendor contracts Monday for the popular summer event held on the grass next to the Meridian Bridge and Missouri River.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.