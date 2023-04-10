As it enters its eighth year this summer, Yankton’s Music at the Meridian series will take on some new looks as far as food and beverage — and no rain-outs.
The Yankton City Commission approved vendor contracts Monday for the popular summer event held on the grass next to the Meridian Bridge and Missouri River.
In the process, city commissioners see the moves as enhancing and growing the Thursday night series. In turn, city officials see it as the next step to creating an official summer events space.
“Is it time we start adding some things and push our boundaries a little bit?” City Manager Amy Leon asked.
The commission unanimously passed two measures at Monday’s meeting, creating food vendor and exclusive alcohol vendor contracts.
The first measure will charge food vendors $25 a night for Music at the Meridian and other events.
In addition, Ben’s Brew Station will serve as the lone craft brewer this year as a former second beer vendor will not be part of this year’s music series. Owner Ben Hanten will pay $1,050 for the seven-concert Music at the Meridian series — $150 per night — as the provider.
Commissioners Nathan Johnson, Bridget Benson, Mike Villaneuva and Amy Miner served on the special events committee dealing with the proposals.
Leon provided a walk-through of the process that led to Monday night’s decisions.
“As we started work on the special events, there were a couple of things we needed to work on,” she said. “We have the immediate event needs that we’re talking about tonight with these two proposals. We also need to talk about special events in general, but also long-range plans.”
The city has long discussed the potential for the area known simply as “the lawn.” The area has been enhanced by artwork, the water fountain and plaza, and other aesthetic improvements.
Now, the city could move forward with its long-held discussion on whether to create a designated events space for more concerts and other events, Leon said. The area would still keep its natural feel and outdoor character along the Missouri River.
“As we continue with special events, we’re talking about ways of becoming better at them in terms of making them more professional,” the city manager said. “We want to ensure liability coverage on the event (for the city), and we also want to talk about what to charge for special events, if that’s something the commission is interested in. We charge a fee for the application right now, but we don’t charge any fee for use of the equipment.”
The new proposals are leading to more decisions, Leon said.
“We’re talking the long-term, the big picture about the event space that we call ‘the lawn,’” the city manager added. “What is its future? Are there capital improvement projects? Is this a big dream project? Or do we work with (things) the way it is? And if it becomes an event space, how would we pay for it?”
The food contracts seek to ensure which vendors would appear on a given night, she said. That would provide more certainty for concertgoers, particularly those who plan to eat at the event, she said.
The contracts would provide marketing opportunities, ensure a wide variety of food and beverage, and attract visitors who want to support a particular vendor, Leon said.
The exclusive alcohol vendor contract became possible this year because of the lone vendor.
This designation opens marketing opportunities and possibly the creation of a special craft beer for the event, Leon said.
Also, the arrangement provides a guarantee against canceled concerts, Leon said. If inclement weather strikes or appears imminent, that night’s event can be moved to Ben’s Brew Station, which already holds an alcohol license and offers a performance area, she added.
“We hope it encourages people to stay (after the concert) and enjoy downtown or come back another evening,” the city manager said.
The special events committee originally looked at a multi-year contract, particularly for the exclusive alcohol contract, Johnson said. However, the committee decided to start with a one-year contract and see this summer’s outcome, he added.
In turn, both the city and vendor can make adjustments in the future for a longer arrangement, Johnson said.
“We’re excited about this. There’s been a lot of discussion to get to this point. There’s still a lot we don’t know,” he said. “We want to see this grow and be successful. This sets the path for the future with a lot of prospects for growth.”
The commission also passed an agreement on the types of items that can be sold at the events.
In other business:
• The city approved a $184,000 bid for the resurfacing of the Summit Activities Center and Fantle Memorial Park tennis court. The bid came in $46,000 over budget, but Parks and Recreation Director Todd Larson said the work will address long-term needs.
• Yankton Police Department K-9 “Corona” suffered a broken leg and received successful surgery but will need eights weeks of recovery. In the meantime, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will provide K-9 assistance, if needed.
• The city will apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant in the amount of $30,000 to convert the Westside Park tennis courts into pickleball courts during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
