100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 17, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 17, 1947
• Rolando Juji, of San Pedro Sola, Honduras, is a freshman student at Southern State Teachers college this year. He arrived in the USA in May of this year and spent the summer learning English in Oklahoma where one of his brothers lives. Rolando’s father is an importer in Honduras and the son is taking up business administration and plans to return to his native land and go into business with the father.
• William L. Moore, Gayville, is one of seven agriculture students attending State college this fall who were awarded scholarships by Sears Roebuck and Company according to announcement this week by A.M. Eberle, dean of agriculture. These scholarships of $150 are offered yearly and are open to freshmen who plan to complete a regular four-year course in agriculture and follow some phase of that work after graduation.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, December 17, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 17, 1997
• University of South Dakota junior basketball player Jason Johnson will be out for a minimum of three weeks due to a stress fracture in his right foot, according to USD head coach Dave Boots. Johnson leads USD in scoring with 16.2 points per game, while shooting 64.8 percent from the field and grabbing five rebounds per game.
• State Department of Human Services officials are preparing to move the Division of Community Mental Health back to Pierre early next year. The division was moved to Yankton in the summer of 1996.
