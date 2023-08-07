INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 10:07 a.m. of a protection order violation
• Police received a report Friday at 3:02 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Friday at 6:05 p.m. of a residential burglary on W. 10th Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 8:16 p.m. of abuse of an elderly person on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Saturday at 12:13 a.m. of lewdness on W. Third Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 12:21 a.m. of disorderly conduct on E. Eighth Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 9:18 a.m. of disorderly conduct at Riverside Park.
• Police received a report Saturday at 11:55 a.m. of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Saturday at 2:49 p.m. of a theft on Levee Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 6:25 p.m. of a theft on W. 23rd Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 6:59 p.m. of a threat of harm/violence on W. 19th Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Saturday at 8:21 p.m. of a fireworks complaint on Highway 52 near 435th Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 12:24 a.m. of an assault on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 1:17 a.m. of the threat of harm or violence near Sid Street and Greg Road.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 2:06 a.m. of firearms or weapons near Third Street and Douglas Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 7:28 a.m. of an assault at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Sunday at 10:54 a.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 1:29 p.m. of disorderly conduct on Pine Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 1:41 p.m. of vandalism on Green Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 2:02 p.m. of a male on female assault on W. Fifth Street.
• Police executed a warrant arrest Sunday at 3:29 p.m. on Linn Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 5:51 p.m. of disorderly conduct on Summit Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 6:17 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 7:24 p.m. of the threat of harm or violence near Highway 52 and Kingsley Lane.
• Police received a report Monday at 12:43 a.m. of disorderly conduct at a business on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 8:50 a.m. of a theft on Walnut Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
