100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 29, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 29, 1948
• Opening of the fishing season is only a mere two days away, but for some weeks now rabid fisherman have been preparing eagerly for that first day of matching wits with the wily finny fellows, who provide not only delicious morsels in the frying pan but food for precious memories and tall tales about “the one that got away.”
• More than 700 Yankton County farmers and other interested persons turned out Wednesday afternoon for an informative weed spraying demonstration field day at the Mayfield store in the northeast part of Yankton county. There were 25 different pieces of spraying equipment displayed and operated by dealers and custom operators during the demonstration.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 29, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 29, 1998
• With a 25% increase in employee health insurance premiums looming, the Yankton County Commission has decided to look for a less expensive insurance package from another company. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Dakota representative Gary Welter told the County Commission Tuesday night that for the second straight year, high health care claims will cause employee premiums to take a drastic jump.
• A memorial plaque honoring those Yankton County soldiers who died during World War II will be dedicated in a public ceremony at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Memorial Park in Yankton. The plaque will be placed on the war memorial at the center of the park.
