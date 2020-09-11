Yankton County reported 12 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The new positive tests give Yankton County 275 known cases to date, of which 35 have been recorded this month. The county’s largest one-day total of cases is 13, recorded on Aug. 29 and again on Aug. 31.
The county also saw seven new recoveries (225 total) and has 47 active cases.
Also locally, Clay County recorded seven new cases to lift its total to 490. There were 15 new recoveries (397). There are 89 active cases.
Turner County added five new positive tests to raise its case total to 104. There were three new recoveries (86). There are 18 active cases.
Union County saw four new infections to give it 302 cases overall. Two recoveries were recorded (262). There are 35 active cases.
Douglas County reported three new infections and has 40 cases to date. There was one new recovery, its 28th. There are 12 active cases.
Hutchinson County recorded two new positive tests and has a case total of 60. There were three new recoveries (45). Fourteen cases are active.
Bon Homme County saw one new positive test, its 61st. There are 15 active cases.
In its daily online update Friday, the University of South Dakota reported 48 active cases (43 students, 5 staff), a drop of two from Thursday. The total number of those in quarantine rose by one to 322, including 62 on campus (+8).
The Mount Marty University online portal reported that its total number of active cases rose to six (+2).
South Dakota statistics for Friday include:
• Total Cases — 16,117 (+283);
• Active Cases — 2,515 (+59);
• Recoveries — 13,425 (+224);
• Deaths — 177 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,138 ever hospitalized (+18); 98 currently hospitalized (+15);
• Testing — 216,422 total tests (+2,762); 160,963 individuals tested (+1,713).
In Nebraska, nine more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported late Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services. That lifts the state total to 430, of which 24 have occurred in the past two days.
There were 456 new infections recorded.
Locally, Dixon County reported two new cases (72 overall) and Knox County added one new case, its 86th.
Nebraska statistics as of late Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 37,373 (+456);
• Active Cases — 8,430 (+109);
• Recoveries — 28,513 (+338);
• Hospitalizations — 2,118 ever hospitalized (+11); 178 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 394,342 (+3,510).
