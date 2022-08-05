Names Released In Turner Co. Fatal Crash

CHANCELLOR — A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue at 8:31 p.m. Monday. The pickup collided in the intersection with a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan that was northbound on 461st Avenue.
