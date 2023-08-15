County OKs Temporary Zoning Measures
Nattawat - stock.adobe.com

At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously approved temporary zoning measures requiring large solar projects to obtain conditional-use permits.

The interim solar zoning measures were proposed by the county’s Solar Task Force to place some restrictions on solar projects greater than 50 kilowatts. Until Tuesday’s vote, the county had no guidelines or restrictions in place for large solar projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.