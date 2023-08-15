County OKs Temporary Zoning Measures

At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously approved temporary zoning measures requiring large solar projects to obtain conditional-use permits.
The interim solar zoning measures were proposed by the county’s Solar Task Force to place some restrictions on solar projects greater than 50 kilowatts. Until Tuesday’s vote, the county had no guidelines or restrictions in place for large solar projects.
The task force began meeting last month and is expected to hold its final meeting Thursday. It’s work and recommendations will be submitted to the planning commission to form the basis for its work on an ordinance that deals with the larger solar projects.
The question of more zoning for solar projects arose last month when Lauren Nelson, a member of the planning commission, requested a moratorium on solar projects to give the planning commission time to develop the ordinance. Instead, county commissioners created the task force to accelerate the process by setting the groundwork regarding solar facilities, including definitions, environmental concerns and the decommissioning of solar equipment.
County commissioners serving on the solar task force include John Marquardt and Ryan Heine.
Nelson addressed the commission Tuesday during public comment time.
“I just want to let you know, landowners up in McPherson County just got letters in the mail from a solar company. They’re dealing with the CO2 pipeline, now they’ve got solar companies trying to come in and use their land,” she said. “So, I think (these temporary measures) are something we need to pass here in Yankton, so we have time to make sure we have a good ordinance that deals with solar farms. Passing this gives us the time, gives us the leisure of making sure that it’s done right.”
The temporary zoning measures do not affect solar projects less than 50 kilowatts.
Also Tuesday, the commission voted to create a task force to examine affordable housing issues in the county.
“One of the biggest challenges we’re dealing with in a lot of our communities is affordable housing,” Commissioner Dan Klimisch said. “(There are) something like 900 open jobs in Yankton. It’s a lot, and I think we need to be a part of the solution.”
Klimisch and Commission Chair Don Kettering agreed to serve on the task force, get input from the community on addressing the housing issue and bring those recommendations back to the County Commission, he said.
“The thought was to get together with a small group, maybe a realtor or two, Yankton Thrive, people involved in bringing people into the community,” Kettering said. “We’ll sit down and say, ‘What are the issues?’ We’ll probably get a couple of people that are new to town, that are searching for viable alternatives.”
Smaller towns in the county should also be represented, Kettering said.
Also Tuesday, the County Commission:
• approved the nurse’s quarterly report;
• agreed to allow hiring for the open custodial position two weeks early to cross train;
• transferred a county property to the Town of Mission Hill;
• approved the diversion coordinator job description;
• approved the first Sundance Ridge Road district application, which can now go to a vote of concerned parties.
• approved completion of road repairs at Northwest Jim River Road for $127,000, although the agenda listed it as Southwest Jim River Road. The commission is also applying for grant money from the state for riprap, which could reduce the amount funded by the County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.