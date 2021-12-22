100 Years Ago
Friday, December 23, 1921
• “People can get most anything they want to eat for Christmas” was the statement one grocer made regarding the market situation in Yankton. Grocers were able to provide and abundance of fruits, vegetables, and eggs, as well as Christmas nuts and candies, with one store selling 500 pounds of nuts over the previous two days.
• Work on the Nebraska side of the Meridian Highway Bridge was set to start at once with material for Pier 8 and the half dozen sets of pedestals that would support the approach trestle. Unfortunately, the Press and Dakotan predicted that the work would be delayed due to an approaching storm.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 23, 1946
• Eleven people were in Sacred Heart Hospital here over the weekend, being treated for shock and injuries resulting from a bus-train accident which occurred on the east edge of the city here late Saturday afternoon. The injured were passengers in an Inter-City bus coming into Yankton from Sioux City about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to official report, the bus was hit broadsides as it crossed the Great Northern railway tracks on the Highway 50 intersection.
• Mount Marty presented a Christmas drama titled Sierra’s “Holy Night.” The production highlighted Christ’s love for the poor and was described in the Press & Dakotan as beautiful due to its “effective stage settings, costumes and lighting.”
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 23, 1971
• Unleashing one of the most devastating sophomore one-two punches that the ESD has ever seen, the Yankton High School Bucks took sole possession of first place in the league in Aberdeen last night by edging the aggressive Golden Eagles 53-52 in a cliff-hanger all the way.
• Twelve new members were accepted for 1972, bringing the total of 1972 members to 814 at the regular meeting of Ernest Bowyer Post 791, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday evening. Howard Hermanson, post commander, said the post needs about 65 more 1972 members to reach its membership goal.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 23, 1996
• A lot of people travel during the holiday season, but few have camera crews with them. Yankton native Tom Brokaw returned to Yankton Friday and Saturday to tape a segment for NBC Nightly News. The segment will be anywhere between 2-5 minutes long and will be shown sometime during the week of Jan. 13. Each NBC anchor is taping a segment at their hometown.
• South Dakota’s 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team, accompanied by Yankton County Extension Agent Craig Anthony and 4-H leader Todd Bye of Gayville, placed 11th in the national contest among 4-H teams from 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.