CREIGHTON, Neb. — This week’s use of a cadaver dog did not produce any new results in the seven-month search to locate a missing Creighton, Nebraska, man.
Leroy Doerr was last seen in October near his farm in southern Knox County. Authorities have posted information about his disappearance in state and national data bases, but he has not been found.
There was no indication of foul play at the time of his disappearance, according to Knox County Sheriff Don Henery.
Doerr is described as a 53-year-old white male, 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions that place him in danger. He was believed to have gone without his medication since he was last seen.
Henery said in this week’s news release that the recent use of the cadaver dog was undertaken as a joint effort.
“On May 11, 2020, members of the Yankton County Search & Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a cadaver dog search in connection with the disappearance of Leroy Doerr,” the release said.
“The search was of numerous spots within a 10-mile radius of the Leroy Doerr residence, which is east of Creighton, Nebraska. The search was unsuccessful, and the investigation continues into the disappearance of Leroy Doerr.”
Based on the news release, authorities are apparently treating the man’s disappearance as a recovery mission focused near where he was last seen.
“Leroy Doerr is entered as missing in state and national missing person databases,” the release said. “(The) sheriff’s office would like to remind area farmers, while they are doing fieldwork, please watch for articles of clothing as well as bones or remains.”
A family member notified the sheriff’s office of Leroy being missing on Oct. 12, 2019, the release said. He was last seen on Oct. 11, 2019, by family members in his house that night as well as businesses in Creighton that day.
The initial investigation was conducted by the Knox County sheriff’s office with assistance from both Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The search was assisted by fire departments and rescue units from Creighton, Bloomfield, Wausa, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Brunswick and Neligh, all in Nebraska; Yankton Search and Rescue as well as numerous friends and neighbors.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated but lapsed after 72 hours.
Henery said shortly after Doerr’s disappearance that authorities will continue their search for Doerr.
Footprints were found in a cornfield near his house, so the search was intensified in the area.
At that point, the search used a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter, Yankton Area Search and Rescue with its canine unit, and drones from Pierce, Nebraska. The effort included county emergency managers, first responders, police departments and others.
In addition, more than 80 volunteers from across northeast Nebraska joined the search, walking five or six rows apart, Henery said. The search was hampered by trying to cover 1,040 rows of corn in the field, with a large acreage of irrigated fields.
A second person came forward with the sighting of a man that roughly matched Doerr’s description. The eyewitness saw the man about seven miles east of the Doerr residence, on Highway 59, on Saturday morning, Oct. 12th.
Authorities say Doerr could have walked a long distance by the time his disappearance was reported, or he could have caught a ride. At the time, Henery asked Yankton residents to be looking for Doerr, as he liked to go to rummage sales, garage sales and Goodwill stores in Yankton.
——
Anyone with information about Doerr or his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 288-4261.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.