SIOUX FALLS — Tom Pierson has been promoted to general manager at POET Biorefining/Chancellor in Chancellor.
As general manager, Pierson will oversee all operations at the Chancellor plant, POET’s second-largest bioprocessing facility. He will oversee the plant’s production of bioethanol and other coproducts and will lead a team of 60 people, including financial, commodities, operations, maintenance, inventory, material handling and EHS roles.
POET Biorefining/Chancellor purchases approximately 35 million bushels of locally grown corn and has a production capacity of 110 million gallons of bioethanol annually and produces 56,000 tons of premium Dakota Gold® dried distillers grains with soluble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.