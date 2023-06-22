Ever been curious about aerial videos and photos? Want to learn more about drones? Then fly on into the Yankton Community Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, for a drone presentation.
Representatives from the City of Yankton and Yankton County Emergency Management will be on hand to discuss drones, how they work and how each organization uses drones.
