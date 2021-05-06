Conservation Mode?

Facing possibly one of the lowest runoffs in nearly 125 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared to use water conservation measures in the Missouri River basin.
Corps officials announced their tentative plans Thursday during a conference call with media and government officials.
“The last time we had water conservation measures was in 2013, after the flash drought of 2012,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division in Omaha.
The basin contains adequate water to serve all the supply needs, but it doesn’t guarantee access to that water, he said.
Yankton should be able to handle any water conservation measures in terms of recreation and water supply, Remus told the Press & Dakotan.
“Yankton will be safe for recreation, as the Gavins Point reservoir doesn’t fluctuate that much,” he said. “There won’t be much impact (on tourism).”
Depending on this year’s developments, Gavins Point winter releases could be reduced to 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), according to Corps engineer Mike Swenson.
The lower winter release could impact Yankton municipal water intakes, he said. However, the city has taken steps in other years of low releases so it doesn’t greatly affect its water supply, he added.
The U.S. Drought Monitor weekly report, released Thursday, shows the entire Yankton region in dry conditions. Yankton and areas to the north and east remain in moderate drought, while areas to the west and south are listed as abnormally dry.
The upper basin runoff was 44% of average, which was the ninth driest April in 123 years of record. The updated 2021 upper basin runoff forecast is 17.8 million acre-feet (MAF), 69% of average, which, if realized, would rank as the 22nd lowest calendar year runoff volume.
“The extremely dry April, current drought conditions and below-normal mountain snowpack has led our office to significantly lower the 2021 calendar year runoff forecast,” Remus said.
“Based on this forecast, the May reservoir monthly studies indicate reduced flow support for navigation during the second half of the navigation season and a 12,000 cfs Gavins Point winter release rate.”
Remus encouraged stakeholders to make plans for the lower runoff.
“I urge all water users, particularly intake owners, to begin preparing for the possibility of lower river levels later this summer and during the fall and winter,” he said.
At this point, the water in the reservoir system remains below the level allocated for flood control, the Corps said.
System storage is currently 55.3 million acre-feet (MAF), or 0.8 MAF below the base of the Annual Flood Control and Multiple Use Zone. System storage is expected to remain in the Carryover Multiple Use Zone during 2021.
At Gavins Point Dam, the past month’s releases averaged 28,600 cfs, Swenson said. The current release rate stands at 29,000 cfs, with a forecast release rate of 29,500 cfs.
For Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown, the past month’s releases averaged 24,600 cfs. Releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point and to back up Gavins Point releases.
Gavins Point releases for the next few months will run about 32,000-33,000 cfs, Swenson said. Fort Randall releases should run 29,000-32,000 cfs.
The basin has little flooding prospect this year, given the lower mountain snowpack, almost non-existent plains snowpack and the prospect for a warmer, drier summer, the Corps officials said.
The melting of the mountain snowpack in the upper basin is underway. The mountain snowpack peaked above Fort Peck in late March at 86% of the normal peak, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach peaked in late April at 96% of average. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.
The power plants are expected to generate 9.0 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) this year, compared to the average of 9.5 billion kWh.
The Missouri River basin is entering a critical time in terms of receiving precipitation and runoff, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS).
“You really need to see precipitation in April, May and June,” he said. “This is our rainy season. If we don’t get it now, we probably won’t get it later.”
In terms of any major precipitation, the May outlook doesn’t look promising, he said. Most of the basin holds equal chances of below-, above- and average chances of precipitation.
The May-July period contains a good indication of above-normal temperatures across much of the basin, especially the western and northern parts, Kluck said. That outlook could point to persistent drought in the coming months, he said.
The current La Nina weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean hasn’t exerted much impact and appears to be fading away, Kluck said. However, the La Nina has brought cooler temperatures, which has been a welcome thing, he added.
“The cool temperature have really saved some people’s bacon in terms of not getting as much evaporation going and in plants transferring moisture out to the atmosphere as we would normally see,” he said.
“The cooler weather will help in the future. If it keeps cool, it helps with the water supply.”
The soil moisture has improved in the lower basin, but it’s still very dry in the upper and western basin, according to NWS hydrologist Kevin Low.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says 74% of the Missouri River basin is abnormally dry or worse, he noted. As a result, the flooding risk is lower than normal for the year.
However, Remus cautioned that flooding can and does occur throughout the basin depending on given circumstances.
“Each flood situation is unique, and care should be given when you’re comparing one event to another,” he said.
