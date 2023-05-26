100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 27, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, May 27, 1948
• Building activities on Mount Marty were temporarily suspended yesterday afternoon to allow for an impressive and significant ceremony, the laying of the cornerstone for the new Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel.
• Mrs. Leondine Orth has received word from the American Graves Registration Div., that the body of her son, Reuben, will be returned to the U. S. within six weeks. Electrician’s Mate, 3rd Class, Reuben Orth died on shipboard in the Pacific and he was buried on Ossen Island. He is survived by his mother, three brothers and four sisters. His father, the late John Orth, was a veteran of World War I.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 27, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 27, 1998
• Yankton and Vermillion officials are moving forward now that nearly $7.4 million is authorized to two Missouri River bridges. The new federal highway bill provides nearly $4.4 million for replacing the Meridian Bridge at Yankton. The bill also provides the final $3 million for a new bridge between Vermillion and Newcastle, Neb.
• The Yankton City Commission resumed their ongoing debate over video lottery and malt-beverage licenses Monday night, when they approved a milder cap on video lottery and laid the groundwork for next month’s renewal of 56 malt-beverage licenses. After months of debate, the commission finally approved an ordinance that will limit the number of licenses, but not before City Commissioner Dave Hosmer attached an amendment to force the city to take another look at the ordinance in one year.
