100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 31, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 31, 1946
• U.S. Senator Harlan J. Bushfield, with Mrs. Bushfield, their daughter and their two grandchildren, stopped at Hotel Charles Gurney here overnight, enroute from Washington to their home in Miller.
• One plane which swooped and swung over the Fort Randall dam site during the speakers’ program in the afternoon carried a Life magazine photographer whose aim was to “shoot” the ground-breaking explosion from the air.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 31, 1971
• A new type of safety barrier is being tested at two Corps of Engineers lakes in South Dakota. The tests, among the first in the United States, are being made at Lewis & Clark Lake near Yankton, and Lake Sharpe, near Fort Thompson.
• South Dakota Amateur Golf champ Jim Ahern missed the cut at the Western Amateur by a stroke yesterday, firing a 76 to go with his opening round 78, a total of 154. It took 153 to stay in competition for the coveted championship.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 31, 1996
• With over 180 items entered for display Tuesday night, Yankton County’s first 4-H Open Class Fair will judge contestants’ works today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently there are eight event categories open for public viewing, including flowers, hobbies, woodworking, fine arts, school artwork, photography, country bakery and food preservation.
• An anonymous donor has come forward to help fund the cost of the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company’s Summer Children’s Workshop for two children who otherwise would not be able to attend. Amy Miner, Middle School teacher, will direct the program and her original play, “Amanda and the Box of Dreams,” which will be performed by the cast at Riverboat Days.
