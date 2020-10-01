Yankton County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has announced proactive steps taken by Yankton County First Responders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-noon and Monday Oct. 4, from 5-7 p.m., EMS will be testing First Responders in Yankton County for COVID-19. Testing will be done in the east parking lot of the Safety Center; this is the parking lot to the south side of Fire Hall No. 1 at the corner of Fifth St. and Douglas Ave.
The testing area will be marked with orange safety cones.
