HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Sioux City woman has been apprehended and returned to the Cedar County Jail after she escaped from that facility and led authorities on a multi-county chase in northeast Nebraska.
Samantha Fredericksen, 31, was the subject of Thursday’s pursuit, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).
The chase began at approximately 6:45 a.m. when the NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and had stolen a pickup.
A NSP trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads, according to the release.
As the pursuit entered Wayne County, the trooper took over in primary pursuit. After a few minutes, the vehicle drove into a cornfield southwest of Carroll. The trooper did not pursue into the field.
As the pickup attempted to exit the field, it struck a tree and came to a stop. The driver, identified as Fredericksen, fled on foot.
Deputies and the trooper located Fredericksen after a short search and took her into custody without further incident. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail. Charges are pending.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda confirmed Fredericksen was returned and remained in the county jail. He declined to provide additional details on the incident at this time.
The Cedar County Court Clerk’s office confirmed Fredericksen has been serving a sentence for assault and disturbing the peace.
No new charges related to the escape and pursuit were filed as of Friday afternoon.
The Cedar County Attorney’s office could file additional charges next week.
Cedar County Court, where the case would originate, holds its next session Wednesday in Hartington.
