Even a pandemic can’t stop a number of area Independence Day celebrations — however, health and safety precautions are being taken at several venues.
Activities are planned for Crofton, Nebraska; Freeman, Menno and Springfield. The events around the region aren’t limited to the Fourth of July. Some activities kick off today (Thursday) with others planned for Sunday.
The area events include a bull-a-rama, road races, kids activities, a patriotic parade, baseball games, fireworks and even frog jumping.
The following is a round-up of celebrations and available information as of press time. For more information, check the events’ websites or Facebook pages for any changes.
• CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Community Club will again hold its July 3 fireworks show. The display will follow the amateur baseball game between South Central League rivals Crofton and Wynot. The host Bluejays and visiting Expos square off at 7:30 p.m.
• FREEMAN: The Independence Day celebration will be held Sunday (July 5) at the ball fields. Baseball and softball games will be played in the afternoon. The evening features the South Central League amateur baseball game between the Freeman Black Sox and the Tabor Bluebirds. The night concludes with fireworks after the game.
• MENNO: The traditional Independence Day parade will again be held at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post 152 of Menno. This year’s parade theme is “Freedom Isn’t Free.”
Parade registration is in front of the Menno City-School Auditorium. This year’s main parade begins farther to the south, on the south end of Fifth Street. The change will allow more distance between the entries, adding to the parade’s length and time.
The kiddie parade will precede the main parade by 15 minutes, starting at the gym.
Following the parade, the Menno FFA chapter will serve lunch at the city park. The event will be held in an outdoors location and use a “to go” format rather than a sit-down group meal.
The action will heat up and the sky will light up in the evening. The Menno Mad Frogs take on Freeman in a 7:30 p.m. South Central League amateur baseball game. The evening concludes with fireworks.
To increase visitor safety, a number of measures have been taken during the holiday weekend.
One block of Fifth Street will be blocked off to traffic from noon Friday until Sunday. The move makes possible the Menno Mad Frogs’ fifth annual bean bag tournament starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
In addition, the Menno City Council has approved a temporary permit July 3-5 for blocked-off areas for The Schnitz, Rooster’s and the Menno Baseball Association and July 4 for Rames-Bender Post #152. The temporary permits were approved to reduce the number of patrons in the bars and restaurants, part of the social distancing efforts during the pandemic.
As another health and safety measure, 10 portable toilets will be available for public use in the Menno Community Development Corporation’s empty lot.
• SPRINGFIELD: The celebration runs two days, July 3-4, with action both in and near Springfield.
The action begins Friday with the 23rd annual TPBR Bull-O-Rama at the rodeo grounds, located three miles west of Springfield on Old Highway 37. The 6:30 p.m. mutton bustin’ is open to the first 20 kids ages 8 and under. The competition kicks into high gear with the 7 p.m. Calcutta and the 7:30 p.m. bull riding with the $3,000 added purse.
For more information, contact Jack Coleman at (605) 369-2300.
Also that evening, the Kaul Boys will play at the Main Street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission will be charged,
In a separate event, ventriloquist-comedian Taylor Mason will present what is billed as a family-friendly show at 2 p.m. in the Springfield Community Center. For more information, contact Bob Ruppelt at (605) 251-1802.
On Saturday, the activity kicks off at 11 a.m. with coed volleyball, horseshoe and bean bag tournaments at College Memorial Park. For more information, contact Meagan Einrem at (605) 661-5262.
The Firecracker 5K run-walk, the one-mile run-walk and the half-mile youth race will be held with registration online at www.allsportscentral.com or from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at Club Fit. The 9 a.m. posting of the colors and National Anthem will be followed by the 9:05 a.m. Firecracker 5K start and the 10 a.m. youth half-mile run. The 5K will be conducted as a virtual event.
The 51st annual 4th of July celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the marina, featuring food vendors, cake walk and inflatables for all ages. John and Susan McNeill will provide live music.
The crowning of the Frog Queen and the frog jump will start at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at dusk.
This year’s Frog Queen candidates are Makayla Kelly and Sydney Mueller, both of Springfield.
On Sunday, an outdoor church service will be held at 9 a.m. at College Memorial Park in Springfield with the Rev. Cody Raak delivering the message. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Cookies, bars, coffee and juice will be served following the service.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.