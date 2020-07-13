Yankton students are going to be in school Aug. 24 — but it won’t look the same.
That was the message from the Yankton School District (YSD) at Monday’s school board meeting. Due to the situation with the coronavirus, the meeting was held in the Yankton High School (YHS) main theater and was live streamed via YouTube. The public was invited to attend in person and was also given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the back-to-school presentation.
A special school board meeting set for 5 p.m. Thursday will offer parents and any members of the public another opportunity to ask questions and to offer comments on the topic. That meeting will also be live streamed from the YSD website at www.ysd.k12.sd.us by selecting the “Live Stream School Board Meeting” option from the School Board Menu at the top of the page.
In preparation for making a plan to reopen the school safely, the school district surveyed parents in May, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said.
The results of the survey were shared with the public on June 3. Using those results as a starting point, YSD formed workgroups, comprised of teachers and administrators, to consider all of the expert recommendations available for a safe reopening and continued operation of the schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Representatives from those workgroups made presentations about their discussions to the school board.
The plan covers not only the online education/packet option, available to families that don’t want their children in the schools and to all students in case of a full or partial shutdown, but also include individual plans for technology as it related to online learning, health safety, mental wellness, transportation, buildings and grounds, food service and activities.
“We talked about teachers setting up zoom meetings and phone calls with our at-home learners,” Beadle School Principal Cary Mitzel said. “Also, having flexible ‘office hours,’ knowing that not everybody is going to be able to Zoom between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.”
Groups are also planning smaller chat groups for online learning so students can develop relationships with their teachers and also have more opportunities to engage in class discussions, he said.
“At the end of last year, it was difficult. Some of our schools were in different spots in their curriculum,” Stewart School Principal Jerome Klimisch told the school board. “We’ve had some scope and sequence added to our four core areas: science, social studies, language arts and math. So, if we have to go out for a few days, or for an extended time, we can all stay together.”
In addition, the groups made some decisions on common software platforms for the various grade levels as well as grading and returning work in a timely fashion for students.
Spring testing results of random students bolstered YSD confidence in what it can accomplish online.
In June, YSD tested some students from grades 1-7 to gauge the success of the distance learning program’s implemented during this spring’s school shutdown caused by the growing SARS-CoV-2 global pandemic.
The results of those tests were shared with the school board Monday by Nicole Valnes, elementary technology integrationist and curriculum director.
“Our Spring 2019-2020 scores exceeded our scores from 2018-2019 and we also exceeded the national score by grade level,” she said. “With our kids being out of the classroom for fourth quarter, there were a lot of projections of learning loss. We are very happy that in Yankton our students didn’t have the learning loss that had been projected nationally.”
Middle school schedules will be longer and more condensed, Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek said.
The goal of all the planning groups was for all students to receive the same education regardless of whether they are at home or in school.
If band participation is too risky, students can learn music theory or history to earn their credits, YHS Principal Jennifer Johnke said.
The exact form precautions will take in the classroom remains unclear at this time, and may change as the situation with the virus evolves.
The athletic program changes have been implemented with the summer sports program, with more guidance from the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) before the end of the summer, YHS Athletic Director Ryan Mors reported.
The school district has been in discussions with Yankton Area Progressive Growth, the Chamber of Commerce, many of Yankton’s largest employers and the Yankton Ministerial Association, kindle said.
Other business conducted at Monday’s meeting included:
• Sarah Carda was sworn in as Yankton School Board president and Jill Sternquist was elected vice president.
• Derek Valnes gave a Buildings and Grounds Department project update.
• The school board held a hearing for the 2020-2021 budget and set an adoption date of Aug. 10. There were no questions or comments on the proposed budget.
