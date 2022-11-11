Causes And Treatment Of Polio In Cattle

Brainers are a great way to ruin a cattle feeder’s day. Animals exhibiting the neurological signs are difficult to handle, making treatment of them more challenging. More challenging, that is, unless they completely down, which makes them easy to treat but means they are unlikely to return to full health.
Of the causes of brainers, one of the most common in our feedyards is polio. Though the name is similar, the cause of this disease and treatment are completely different from human polio. And, on a positive note, the outcomes are often better.
Polio is the short, common name for the disease Polioencephalomalacia. It affects the brain in particular, causing the brain to swell and lose its tone. As the brain is contained in a skull, it runs out of room to swell. This pressure causes decreased neurological function, leading to various neurological signs. These include incoordination, circling, teeth grinding, animals that seem to be in a stupor, blindness and/or inability to rise. It’s not a pretty disease.
The cause has been attributed to a couple of different sources, both of which have the B vitamin Thiamin at their core. Normally, a ruminant animal synthesizes its own thiamin by way of the bacteria and protozoa that live in the rumen. In polio cases, the affected animals’ brains have a significantly lower amount of a specific form of thiamin, thiamine phosphate, which is needed for healthy brain function.
Older research suggests it develops in response to the consumption of plants that contain enzymes that break down thiamin, or that rumen bacteria in an environment with too much grain create these enzymes.
A more recent look at the issue points the blame toward too much sulfur. The excess in sulfur can come either from consuming a toxic amount in the diet, or from rumen bacteria that thrive under low-pH conditions, creating sulfur gas as a byproduct of breaking down grain. That sulfur gas is absorbed through the rumen wall and makes its way to the brain, where it increases the need for thiamin. If there’s not enough thiamin available, polio results.
Either way, since thiamin availability is the source of the problem, treatment is simple — give the calf thiamin. There’s a couple of formulations, but the most common one is injectable thiamin with a concentration of 500 mg/ml. Given two to three times per day, it can help even severely affected calves overcome polio. It does not work in every case, but for many of them, it is the antidote.
Preventing polio takes two forms — controlling sulfur intake and controlling acidosis. One of our challenges in South Dakota is we have high sulfur content in our well water. This, combined with increased sulfur concentrations in some ethanol byproducts, can predispose cattle to polio through high sulfur rations. Take both feed and water in account when formulating diets and keep the sulfur level at or below 0.3% of the diet on a dry matter basis. A good nutritionist is key to helping in these situations.
Second, all the basic steps we follow to limit acidosis are critical. Since rumen bacteria produce more sulfur gas a low pH, maintaining healthy pH levels in the rumen goes a long way in preventing polio.
It has been proposed that feeding extra thiamin may help prevent polio. However, data on this topic is controversial. In studies looking at cattle on high sulfur rations, those animals actually have higher brain thiamin levels as compared to animals on a low sulfur ration (Amat, 2013). In the field, I can’t say I’ve seen much advantage to it. However, feeding a couple ounces of sodium bicarbonate per head per day has been helpful, as it buffers the rumen. This keeps the pH elevated when weather conditions may lead animals towards acidosis.
Polio is not a fun disease to see, but the good news is it is often treatable. By minimizing dietary sulfur and focusing on acidosis prevention, we can keep this disease from becoming a major problem in the feedyard.
