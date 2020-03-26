Calvary Baptist Church worship services are livestreamed each week on its website (www.cbchurch.com/sermons), church Facebook page (CalvaryBaptistChurchYankton) and YouTube (Calvary Baptist Church-Yankton). They are archived in all three locations as well. Church services are also broadcast on local access channels (Midco channel 3, Vast channel 98).
All activities at the church have been canceled through Sunday, April 5, at which time things will be re-evaluated.
