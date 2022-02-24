Ukraine Reaction

Sen. John Thune has spoken to and taken questions from Yankton High School government students over the years.
However, Thursday’s visit by the senator took only a single question to dive into the unfolding situation in Eastern Europe. It ratcheted up Wednesday when Russia invaded Ukraine.
The very first question Thune faced after a short introduction was whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop with Ukraine.
“If I lived in Estonia, Lithuania or Latvia, I’d be really worried about what happens next,” Thune said. “That’s why it’s really important that (Putin) be met with tremendous resistance from the western alliance. Obviously, Ukraine’s not a NATO ally, which doesn’t trigger an Article V response from NATO, but we can provide weaponry, intelligence capabilities, training.”
He said that the U.S. and its allies can make Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a painful experience for Moscow.
“There are things we can do economically — particularly in an alliance with our European allies — that would be crushing to his economy,” he said. “We can exercise all of those options to create a real deterrent to future (aggression).”
When asked by a student when Putin would start caring about economic sanctions, Thune said targeting energy and Putin’s wealth would be key.
“When he starts caring is when it starts hitting him and his cronies personally,” Thune said. “If you cut off his access to dollars, you could crash the ruble real fast. The one thing his economy is really built upon is energy; in fact, a lot of people describe Russia as a gas station masquerading as a country. His entire economy is built upon energy, and that’s where sanctioning the (Nord Stream 2) pipeline is important. We’re finding now the European allies, including Germany, are agreeable to that.”
Thune was also asked about a prospect that none of the students, being too young to see the Cold War, had ever really faced — whether the conflict could go nuclear at some point.
He said that the prospect is highly unlikely and he’s heard no conversation about this being a possibility.
“The risks and the stakes are just too high,” he said.
However, Thune said cyber attacks are a very real threat.
“Right now, there are efforts to harden some of those things we believe could be Russian targets in the cyber world,” he said. “There’s never really been what I would call a ‘cyber war’ where there have been any kind of rules of engagement established. It’s a whole new world.”
Over the course of 45 minutes, Thune tackled questions relating to the stock market’s response to the Ukraine conflict and whether Russian civilians favor the invasion.
He also took on other questions about his role as a senator, the 2020 election, how he deals with the stresses of the job and if he’d ever seek a higher office.
Following the engagement, Thune told the Press & Dakotan that one of the most important factors going forward will be remaining united against Putin’s threat to Europe.
“A calculation has to be made, but I think as long as we do it in a way that’s unified with our NATO allies, I think it can be very effective,” he said. “The most effective sanctions on Russia in the past have been those that have been levied, not just by the United States — because we have done some unilaterally — but those where we had our European allies with us. The more unified we are, the more decisive we are, the more likely those sanctions are to have a deterrent effect on Putin’s behavior.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.