VERMILLION — “From the Delta to the DMZ …” to the National Music Museum. U.S. Air Force veteran Dave Rowe will be cuing up tunes and sharing memories from his time in Vietnam as part of the NMM Live! event series on Friday, Nov. 5, at noon in the National Music Museum’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall.
Rowe will take us back in time by recreating his radio show as a disc jockey for the Armed Forces Vietnam Network (AFVN) with songs from the era, stories of his time in service, and even radio jingles preserved from his original program.
Rowe will also play popular songs of the time and explain the connection to Vietnam. “The music was a very positive glue that helped everybody get through the time” Rowe said of his work as a volunteer DJ for AFVN. “We had to make the best of it to get through, so we did.”
The Lillibridge expansion at the National Music Museum is open to the public for special programming and limited hours. Guests can tour the special exhibition “NMM Goes Electric!,” and shop the museum store. Fall hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information can be found on our Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.