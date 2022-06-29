Area Communities Set For A Boisterous Holiday Weekend

The Independence Day celebrations start early around the region, with events kicking off today (Thursday).
Besides the traditional Independence Day celebrations, Gayville is noting its 150th anniversary July 2-3, and Parkston is hosting its “Celebration of Freedom” with the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and a wide variety of activities through July 4.
In Yankton, the traditional highlight returns with the fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4, launched from the top deck of the Meridian Bridge. The public can watch from Riverside Park, but parking is limited. Spectators are encouraged to park early throughout the Meridian District and walk to the fireworks venue. They should also bring their own chairs and blankets.
The fireworks display ends an active three-day holiday weekend. However, the entertainment continues July 5 with the 8 p.m. Community Band concert at the Riverside Park amphitheater.
The July “3rd on 3rd” block party will be held in Yankton Sunday at Third Street and Douglas Avenue, with food starting at 4 p.m. and Rock Hardys providing music from 7-11 p.m.
The National Park Service is offering events connected to the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR).
The events begin today with the “Animal Tracks” program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the North Sioux City Library. On Saturday, the Kids in the Park (Zoo Day) programs features Ranger activities from 9:30-11:30 a.m. In the evening, Niobrara State Park offers “Chief Standing Bear’s Story” at 6 p.m.
The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area west of Yankton has various activities lined up, running from today through Monday.
On Thursday, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. watercraft sessions for ages 8 and up will meet at the south side of Lake Yankton. Registration can be completed by calling 605-668-2985 or by signing up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
Friday’s activities include a lockbox race from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Chief White Crane amphitheater, bike decorating from 7-7:30 at the Midway Beach parking lot followed by the “Red, White and Blue” bike ride and s’mores from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s activities include watercraft sessions at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. for ages 8 and up at the south side of Lake Yankton, and archery sessions at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. for ages 8 and up at the Gavins Point archery range. The morning also features a 9 a.m. morning stretch and coffee at the Gavins Beach picnic shelter,
From 7-8:30 p.m., the naturalists provide a “Red, White and Blue” Dutch oven cooking demonstration and free samples at the East Midway Picnic Shelter #6.
On Sunday, a non-denominational church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierson Ranch amphitheater.
———
The following are area celebrations that were available at press time:
• CENTERVILLE: This Turner County community celebrates its annual Tornado Days through July 3, and there’s a whirlwind of activities.
Today (Thursday) kicks off with the co-ed volleyball tournament starting at 6 p.m, in Peder Larsen Park, and the WHAM (Wildlife Habitat and More) food and beer tent opens at 6:30 p.m. at the Pascale Fields.
The amateur baseball exhibition game between the Elk Point Colt 45s and the Renner Rangers starts at 7:30 p.m., with a kickoff party with music starting at 8:30 p.m. in the food and beer tent, both at Pascale Fields.
An outdoor movie starts at dusk at the north ball diamond of Pascale Fields. Visitors should bring their own chairs and blankets.
Friday’s events start at 9 a.m. with a four-person golf tournament at the Glendridge Golf Course at Irene. The afternoon features a 3:45 p.m. kids straw bash for cash, a 4 p.m. free ice cream treats for kids and an exhibition pole vaulting demonstration.
The Scandia summer social runs from 4:30-7 p.m., and the Tornado Days Pub Crawl starts at 6:30 p.m. The evening features the kids’ pedal pull at 7 p.m., the toilet bowl races from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and the fireman’s street dance with the 4Sure Band starting at 9 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with the 3K/5K run or walk at 8 a.m., followed by the kids track meet and co-ed slow pitch softball tournament and the opening of kids inflatables, at 10 a.m. The youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 3-6 p.m. annual Buckneberg Memorial Car Show and Shine downtown at the firemen’s tent.
The evening features at poker run from 6-9 p.m. and a bean bag tournament and DJ music starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tornado Days concludes Sunday with the co-ed softball tournament and community worship service both starting at 10 a.m. The community breakfast runs from 11 a.m. to noon, with the kids’ inflatables also opening at 11 a.m.
The afternoon events start at 12:45 p.m. and include the bike blessing, kid’s bike parade, kids’ bike rodeo, disc golf tournament, ATV/golf cart poker run,and community supper (4:30-6:30 p.m. at Pascale Hall, free will offering).
The activities wrap up starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Little Tornadoes baseball/softball game, root beer floats and popcorn, Little Ms. And Mr. Centerville award presentation, veteran appreciation ceremony, Legends slow-pitch softball tournament and the fireworks at dusk at Pascale Fields.
• CORSICA: Independence Day is celebrated July 1 with the Horned Frogs amateur baseball game at 7:30 p.m. followed by the candy scramble and fireworks.
• CROFTON, Nebraska: The alumni banquet will be held July 2. The activities continue July 3, when the Crofton Bluejays host the Wynot Expos in South Central League baseball action, followed by fireworks.
• DELMONT: The July 3 Kids Day starts at 1 p.m. with foot and bike races, candy scramble, water balloon toss, bucket brigade, egg toss and duck toss. The afternoon includes free watermelon along with water and grilled Delmont brats available.
• FREEMAN: The community will celebrate July 3 at the Freeman baseball park. The chislic stand opens at noon, with a full line-up of youth softball and baseball games starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Freeman Blacksox take on the Tabor Bluebirds in a South Central League amateur baseball game starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will start at dark, approximately 10 p.m.
• GAYVILLE: The July 2-3 celebration will combine the holiday weekend with the town’s 150th anniversary.
On Saturday, the morning activities feature the “Welcome Back to the Big Town 5K Run/2K Walk” at 8 a.m. The vendor show begins at 9 a.m. at the Fire Hall, and food trucks open at 10 a.m.
The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
After the parade, visitors can take in the bouncy houses at the empty lot east of the Hay Shed. For a historical look at Gayville, a slide show of the past starts after the parade and runs until 5 p.m. at the Community Center.
From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. lunch is served near the fire hall by Families Feeding Families – Agvocacy. Afternoon events include face painting starting at 11:30 a.m., the Zoo Mobile from 1-3 p.m. at Gayville Hall, the start of Gayville Fire and Rescue Department water fights and the start of the bean bag tournament at 1 p.m. and bingo starting at 2 p.m. at the Community Center.
For a look at clothing from the past, the style show starts at 3 p.m. at the Community Center.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the school for Gayville and Gayville-Volin all-school reunion, with the meal starting at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the 10:30 a.m. community church service will be followed by an “old fashioned chicken dinner,” both at the school.
The afternoon features a 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. baseball games; “Old Time Favorites” music at 2 p.m. in Gayville Hall; and 2:30 p.m. kids pedal pull near the baseball field.
• PARKSTON: The “Celebration of Freedom” runs through July 4 at the Parkston East Park, including the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall (on display 24 hours) and the “Proud Eagle” painted support vehicle and the “13 Forgotten Heroes” painted vehicle by renowned Menno artist Mickey Harris.
Also, the “Cost of Freedom Exhibit” opens at 1 p.m. Thursday and remains open 24 hours at the athletic park through July 3. Memorabilia will be displayed at the Legion Hall.
Parkston native and former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether will open the “Celebration of Freedom” celebration at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the Rev. Rick Senner will bless the Vietnam Wall at 1:20 p.m.
Thursday’s entertainment includes recording artists Jill Fitzgerald from 3-4 p.m. and Jordan Jaacks from 4-5:30 p.m., the Dakota District Pipes and Drum Group from 5:30-6 p.m. and the evening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. featuring state and national VFW and Legion commanders.
The evening entertainment at 7:35 p.m. features the 147th Army Band of the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Friday provides a full schedule including entertainment by Doug Bormann from 2-3 p.m., Jill Fitzgerald from 3-4 p.m. and Dayna Jones from 4-5:30 p.m.
The evening features speakers Roger Wiltz of Wagner and Dick Muth of Mitchell at 6:30 p.m. The band Mogen’s Heroes plays at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday’s full schedule includes a 10 a.m. roundtable discussion with South Dakota authors of books about Vietnam; a 1 p.m. honoring ceremony; 2 p.m. speaker Harry Sykora, retired general of the SDARNG; 3-9 p.m. car show; 3 p.m. speaker Marilyn Carlson Aronson; a 4 p.m. program by Vietnam veteran Dave Rowe, who was a disc jockey in Vietnam; and 5:20 p.m. speakers Gene Murphy and Lyle Bowes.
The 6:30 p.m. evening ceremony features state and national dignitaries, including Medal of Honor recipient Mike Fitzmaurice; and entertainment by guitarist Geoff Gunderson at 7:35 p.m. and Nashville recording artist Anna McElroy at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule includes a 10 a.m. non-denominational church service, 1 p.m. Ride of Honor motorcycle rally and bike show, 1:30-3 p.m. entertainment by Dayna Jones, 3-5 p.m. entertainment by Geoff Gunderson and 5:30-6 p.m. entertainment by the group Joyful Noise.
The evening includes a Parkston Mudcats amateur baseball game at 7 p.m., entertainment by Surfin’ Safari at 7:35 p.m. in the park and fireworks at dusk (after the conclusion of the baseball game).
On Sunday, the Welcome Center opens at 8 a.m. and the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall remains on exhibit until 3 p.m.
For a complete listing of events, visit online at parkstoncelebration.com.
• MENNO: The community will hold its traditional July 4 celebration with the 7:30 a.m. road race, the 11 a.m. parade (the kiddie parade starts at 10:50 a.m.), followed by the Menno FFA’s barbecue at the city/school auditorium.
In the evening, the Menno Mad Frogs take on the Freeman Blacksox in South Central League amateur baseball action, followed by fireworks.
• NIOBRARA, Nebraska: The all-school reunion runs July 1-3, with the alumni golf tournament Friday, the alumni banquet Saturday and the alumni breakfast Sunday.
• SPRINGFIELD: From bulls to frogs, the activity stays hopping the entire weekend in Springfield.
On Saturday, the TPBR Bull-O-Rama action starts at 6:30 p.m. with the mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. for the first 20 kids ages 8 and under. The Calcutta starts at 7 p.m., followed by the 7:30 p.m. bull riding with a $2,000 added purse.
For more information, contact Jack Coleman at (605) 661-1560.
The action moves to Main Street for the dance from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring the Kaul Boys. An admission is charged, and vendors are on the street.
On Sunday, the community worship service will begin at 9 a.m. at College Memorial Park, preceded by a cookie and coffee fellowship at 8:30 a.m. Participants are advised to bring their own lawn chair or blanket for seating in front of the band shell.
At 1 p.m., the co-ed volleyball, horseshoe and bean bag tournaments will begin at College Memorial Park. No coolers are allowed, and concessions will be available. For more information, contact Meagan Einrem at (605) 661-5262.
On Monday, activities start at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker 5K run/1 Mile Run-Walk and half-mile youth race. Register online at www.allsportscentral.com. Packet pickup and registration will be held from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the Fire Hall (807 Ninth Street).
The 53rd annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the marina. Activities run from 5-8 p.m. and include food vendors, cake walk, inflatables for all ages.
At 8 p.m., attention shifts to the crowning of the Frog Queen and the Frog Jump. The fireworks display begins at dusk.
• ST. HELENA, Nebraska: The 86th annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 8 a.m. with softball and volleyball tournaments. The lunch stand opens at 11 a.m., and a cornhole tournament is scheduled with registration starting at noon and the double-elimination event from 2-3 p.m.
The beer garden opens at 3 p.m., with the broasted chicken dinner starting at 4 p.m. A carnival with a bounce house, fish pond, bean bag toss and more starts at 5:30 p.m. Bingo also starts at 5:30 p.m., with a raffle drawing set for 9:30 p.m. The winners will be announced on the baseball field.
The day concludes with a 10 p.m. fireworks display.
• VERMILLION: A 10 p.m. July 4 fireworks display will celebrate the holiday.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.