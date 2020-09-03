Amid Pandemic, Needs Of Individuals Still Strong

Despite assurance that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on unemployment is easing, individuals and families continue to struggle to pay the bills and put food on the table.
A recent letter to the Press & Dakotan from a reader, who wished to remain anonymous, shed light on one couple’s financial struggle during this pandemic.
“My husband and I were in desperate need of Trump’s federal aid,” the individual wrote. “We are homeless, living in a 33-year-old camper, eating cold beans out of a can, dealing with 90-plus-degree heat along with discrimination from the locals — all this due to the effects of the pandemic. That federal aid would have helped us get out of the unfortunate position we are in and improved our quality of life.”
The aid referred to is Trump’s Lost Wages Program, which aimed to replace the federal emergency pandemic unemployment supplement that expired at the end of July.
Instead of implementing the new program, Gov. Kristi Noem refused to accept the wage supplement because, “South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly 80% of our job losses.”
But the struggle continues to be very real for those still displaced by the pandemic.
“My husband lost his job, and we were thinking, ‘Well, the virus can’t last forever,’” the reader told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re still affected by it. Things are shutting down or staying shut down or they’re not hiring as many people.”
Hoping the situation with the virus will allow for a return to normal employment soon, the couple moves their camper from parking to parking lot on a daily basis, she said.
In March, community support organizations mobilized to supplement food for those struggling to make ends meet.
Locally, United Way of Greater Yankton distributed free food boxes over an 11-week period, Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. The distributions were the result of a large partnership that included the Greater Yankton Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), Feeding South Dakota and Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, among many others.
Over the course of the 11 weeks, 5, 500 food boxes were handed out to 12,247 individuals, comprising about 2,078 unduplicated families.
“What we were seeing during that time was a wide demographic of people,” Hanson said. “So when we look at, comparatively, numbers for other agencies, those seem pretty on par, but when we look at 2,078 unduplicated families, those numbers seem very high for our regular service programs.”
For July and August, United Way turned over operation of the food distribution to Yankton’s Food for Thought (FFT), a non-profit that serves Yankton School District families whose children are on free or reduced-meal plans.
“Since we’re a feeding program, United Way had mentioned to us if we’d be interested to pick it up and handle it,” FFT Coordinator Deb Overseth told the Press & Dakotan. “And we said, ‘Of course.’ That’s what our program is about: helping feed people.”
The distributions during those months were smaller, but organizers clearly saw a need in the community.
On average, each of the five Food for Thought (FFT) distributions served 300 families (830 individuals) before the boxes ran out and volunteers had to turn people away, she said.
“This need has opened our eyes; we just couldn’t believe it,” Overseth said. “Those numbers are much larger than we would have ever expected.”
Betsy Schuster, vice president of Program Development for the Helpline Center at 211, said the calls it is receiving for Yankton show an increased need for food and housing, in data collected through Aug. 24.
“For example, we’ve taken around 130 food requests from Yankton County,” Schuster said. “Last year, we took 28 at year-to-date.”
Overall from Yankton in 2020, the Helpline Center has had 928 contacts from Yankton County. Last year at this time, after a regional flooding disaster in March, there were 707 contacts, she said.
There has been no flooding this year, she noted.
“The other thing that is interesting is utility assistance,” Schuster said. “We’ve taken 59 requests, specifically, from Yankton County this year. If you compare it to last year, we had 30.”
Also, utility companies have started sending out disconnect notices, a practice that was paused earlier this year due to the pandemic. Schuster expects to see the number of utility-assistance calls to the Helpline Center to continue its exceptional growth.
Currently, community support groups are tasked with predicting the unpredictable as far as the pandemic’s impact on the growing need for services over the next year, according to Hanson.
“I think it’s more important now than ever to really talk about how we can reach more people by collaborating in our community and investing in nonprofits” Hanson said. “2020 is the year that we won’t forget, but how we will respond to this will really shape our community.”
