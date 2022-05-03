Sewer Study Results Heard

A sewage district to the west of Yankton — whether on the Highway 52 corridor, Highway 314 corridor or toward Napa Junction — is a distant prospect.
However, residents in those areas will at least have a better idea of the potential cost of such a system when deciding whether to pursue one.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission heard a presentation from representatives of Stockwell Engineers on the results of a sewage study of areas west of Yankton.
The Stockwell study updates a study of the Highway 52 corridor conducted by Eisenbraun & Associates in 2008 to give a more accurate look at costs and the current expansion situation in the county.
“I’m sure most of you guys know, current sewer service in most of Yankton County is on-site septic tanks,” Ryan Truax of Stockwell Engineers said. “This study covers both the collection and treatment of sanitary sewer and encompasses about 6,400 acres of land. Of those collection alternatives, they include gravity sewer as well as pressurized sewer.”
The study also looked at options for treatment of sewage, including lagoons, building a county treatment facility or pumping wastewater to the existing Yankton sewage treatment plant.
In total, a full system along the Lewis & Clark Lake linking up the Highway 52 corridor, lakeside residential, dam-side residential, Deer Boulevard and several other subdistricts would cost an estimated $50,535,692 for all phases. The connection to Napa Junction was estimated at $9,026,550 and Highway 314 corridor at $14,756,100.
For wastewater treatment alternatives, engineers determined that a connection into Yankton would be the most feasible as estimated prices for lagoons ($49,846,500) and a new treatment facility ($25,584,000) were also high.
Truax said engineers met with Yankton city officials to see whether this would be a feasible option.
“Overall, the staff was generally supportive of doing a regionalized system,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s still some unknowns on their collection system. They’re undergoing a capacity study at the moment, and those really need to be determined before we can determine our connection points.”
He said the capacity study will not yield results for another year or two and that planned upgrades to the city’s wastewater plant will mean additional rate unknowns.
“There’s going to be costs associated with them treating the wastewater, and we don’t fully know those yet as they’re likely to increase as they move through their capital improvement projects,” he said. “Overall, their insistence was that any improvements that they make to take on Yankton County will need to be cost-neutral between the two parties. They’re not here to price-gouge the county but they’re also not here to subsidize the county.”
The cost per lot for an estimated 1,100 customers in the lake-area plan, assuming no grants, would be around $233 per month per customer. This did not include what the City of Yankton might charge for sewage treatment.
Commissioner Don Kettering said he was skeptical about whether area residents would want to shoulder such a burden.
From the people that I’ve talked to — and it hasn’t been a lot — they’re not going to be in favor of paying $300 per month extra,” he said. “At this point in time, I can’t imagine many of the residents voting in favor of $300 or $200. I don’t even think they’d vote in favor of $100 per month.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest pointed out that it would ultimately be up to those residents who would be directly impacted to decide on a sewage district.
“It’s a sanitary district, so those folks out there need to decide if this is their best path forward,” she said.
No formal actions were taken on the recommendations of the sewer study nor were concrete plans made to further present them to residents of the areas concerned, other than to have the presentation uploaded to the county’s website.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a road striping agreement;
• Approved advertisement for a part-time position with the Highway Department and two open Drainage Commission seats;
• Approved a public defender contract;
• Approved two conditional-use permits and two variances;
• Signed a letter of support for the proposed Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health regional facility.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.