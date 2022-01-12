100 Years Ago
Friday, January 13, 1922
• Schools of Yankton County were to receive a total of $42,662.18 from the state, according to an apportionment completed by County Superintendent Mabel Holtan based on the number of children enrolled in each district. This amounted to $10.37 for each student in the county.
• The Yankton Credit Association made $1,890.22 in collections of delinquent debts which had for the most part been given up by its members after due trial. This was beside the collections made by the individual members by their form letters sent to delinquents, on the promise that if payment was not made, the accounts would be turned over to the credit bureau.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 13, 1947
• The mailing of approximately a half-million spring catalogues was completed at the Gurney Seed and Nursery company plant here Saturday, according to Russell Rulon, manager. Twenty-five extra employees were on the staff for this project. Postage for the sending of this season’s books amounted to about $10,000.
• Another leaf has been turned in the history of one of Yankton’s pioneer landmarks, with the purchase of the Tague Hotel on Third and Broadway by John G. Stetson of Yankton. The transaction was made just 87 years after Yankton’s first hostelry was opened on that site by Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Ash came to Yankton and built a log hotel.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 13, 1972
• In announcing the Dean’s List for the first semester at Mount Marty College, Dr. Bruce Weier, vice president for academic affairs, and Sister Aidan Bourke, registrar, point out that 21 students completed the term’s work with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages.
• A photo printed in this edition of the Yankton Press & Dakotan featured high school student Timaree Bierle of Yankton. Bierle was among the number of high school students who were serving during the legislative session in Pierre.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 13, 1997
• Habitat for Humanity of Yankton County handed over the keys to its first house, just 13 months after the idea surfaced in this community. Habitat’s family nurture chairman Charles Gukeisen introduced Linda Anderson and her daughter Elizabeth, 14. “We’ve built a house. Now, Linda, you get to build a home,” he said with tears springing to his eyes.
• January is the beginning of a year-long centennial celebration for Sacred Heart Health Services of Yankton. Although the hospital originally opened on Nov. 4, 1897, numerous centennial events are scheduled throughout 1997 in observance of Sacred Heart’s Centennial.
