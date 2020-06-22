LINCOLN, Neb. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has announced that Nebraska has been approved to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a new program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and impacted by school closures.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will operate P-EBT, a supplemental food purchasing addition to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households not participating in SNAP to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Nebraska had approximately 156,257 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunches (all children in participating schools). Only families with children who were determined eligible by their school for the 2019-2020 school year will be eligible for the P-EBT program. Eligible families will be contacted by their schools on how to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.