The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be hosting Weekend at the Oscars over two consecutive weekends, March 11-12 and March 18-19. The annual event will feature eight nominated movies in various categories.
The first weekend will kick off with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” rated PG, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, followed by “Banshees of Inisherin,” rated R, at 11:30 a.m., and “The Fabelmans,” rated PG-13, at 2 p.m. On Sunday, March 12, “Tár,” rated R, will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The second weekend will feature “Turning Red,” rated PG, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, followed by “Women Talking,” rated PG-13, at 11:30 a.m. and “Top Gun: Maverick,” rated PG-13, at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, March 19, “Till,” rated PG-13, will begin at 1:30 p.m. The movie “Till” is considered one of this year’s Oscar snubs. After the showing, the audience can debate if it is deserving of its 81 other award nominations.
The library will provide treats during the movies, but you can also bring your own favorite movie refreshments. There is no charge for any of the movie showings.
