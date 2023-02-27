Two Injured In Fall At Yankton Construction Site

Two people were injured at a construction site accident Monday in Yankton.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to a construction site at 31st Street and Douglas Avenue, after receiving a report that two workers had fallen.
When complete, the building will be the new location for Yankton’s Embroidery & Screen Works.
“Two construction workers fell through a ceiling at 12 feet up in the shop area,” Yankton Fire Department Deputy Chief/Fire Marshall Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. “On arrival, we discovered that the structure that they were standing on, which was the ceiling structure, was basically put there for aesthetics.”
The ceiling structure was not constructed to bear weight, he explained.
“It collapsed underneath them and the whole structure came down with them on it,” Nickles said. “They were treated as fall victims and removed accordingly to the paramedics protocol.”
Both individuals were transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital by Yankton County Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nickles noted that excessive mud at the site from melting snow presented the possibility of rescue vehicles becoming stuck, but, with care, the two construction workers were extracted and removed from the site without incident.
No further investigation of the incident by the fire department is anticipated.
The Yankton Fire Department, Yankton Search and Rescue, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton Police Department responded to the incident.
