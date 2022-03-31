LOUISVILLE — Marie Story, a grade science and social studies teacher in the Alcester-Hudson School District, is being recognized this week as a Charter Member of the National STEM Scholar Program, a prestigious professional development program designed specifically for middle school science teachers inspiring the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) pioneers.
In 2016, Story was one of only 10 teachers selected nationwide for program participation. All National STEM Scholars participate in a week of advanced STEM training and national networking — and are provided with funding to implement a “big idea” Challenge Project at home and a Chromebook to facilitate ongoing collaboration. They also receive sponsored attendance at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) National Conference the following spring.
This week, the National STEM Scholar Program will host its first National STEM Scholar reunion from March 30-April 3 at the 2022 NSTA National Conference in Houston. Story will re-engage with her class, meet another 50 National STEM Scholars representing middle schools from across the U.S., and interact with science teachers from all over the world for idea exchange and potential collaboration. She will be presented with a National STEM Scholar Charter Member certificate and invited to film a description of her Challenge Project for inclusion in the digital STEM Scholar Library, www.stemscholarlibrary.org, a new online digital resource available free of charge for teachers, students, and parents in virtual and traditional classrooms worldwide.
