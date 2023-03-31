The Delta Dental Mobile Program includes two trucks — Molar 1 and Molar 2 — that are fully equipped mobile dental clinics that provide preventive, diagnostic, and restorative care. Serving approximately 5,000 kids across South Dakota every year, care provided through the Mobile Program is at no cost to the child or family.
United Way of Greater Yankton is hosting a dental truck here in Yankton, May 8-12 to help kids, especially those least able to access or afford dental care.
Children from their first tooth through age 21 are eligible if they have not seen an area dentist in two years or live more than 85 miles from the nearest dentist. All clients must reside in South Dakota.
A full range of dental care is available, including exams, cleanings, preventive treatments, and cavity fillings. Services are provided at no cost to the child or family and no insurance is necessary. Oral health education is also provided to patients so they can continue to care for their teeth after the visit.
Registration in advance is needed, and a patient consent and information form must be completed. Registration forms can be obtained at all Yankton School District Schools, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, Department of Social Services, Yankton Contact Center, The Clothing Closet, and United Way of Greater Yankton, or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental.
Return completed registration forms to United Way of Greater Yankton at 920 Broadway Ave. Suite 1, Yankton, by Friday, May 5.
