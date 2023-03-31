The Delta Dental Mobile Program includes two trucks — Molar 1 and Molar 2 — that are fully equipped mobile dental clinics that provide preventive, diagnostic, and restorative care. Serving approximately 5,000 kids across South Dakota every year, care provided through the Mobile Program is at no cost to the child or family.

United Way of Greater Yankton is hosting a dental truck here in Yankton, May 8-12 to help kids, especially those least able to access or afford dental care.

