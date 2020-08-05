SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminds South Dakota private nonprofit organizations of the Aug. 18, 2020, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred Sept. 9-26, 2019. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
According to Garfield, eligible private nonprofits of any size may apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. “Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage,” Garfield said.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Davison, Day, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union and Yankton counties; the Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation; and the Yankton Indian Reservation.
The interest rate is 2.75% with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.