100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 6, 1921
• The muddy roads were too much for the Frick & Lawrence auto hearse which started out this forenoon for Gayville and Mr. Frick, who was driving, phoned back about noon that he was stuck somewhere this side of the Donaldson park and would be unable to get through.
• To act or not to act was the question bothering Captain Geisler, owner of the pontoon bridge across the river, today, and in fact for several days past. The continued mild weather has brought real danger of a break up in the ice and the weather man has given little comfort. Yesterday the captain began preparations for its removal. The railing guard was removed and everything put in readiness to save as much as possible in case the smash-up should come.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 6, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 6, 1971
• After 16 years as sheriff of Bon Homme County, Joe Maruska, 60, handed over keys to his office to Myron Berndt Monday. Maruska had declined to run in the November election. Berndt has a good idea of what awaits him in office. The Tyndall native had served as chief of police in Tyndall for more than two years.
• James A. Melgaard took his seat Tuesday as a new member of the Yankton County Board of Commissioners, succeeding Peter L. List, and the board in reorganizing named Leslie Elsbree chairman to replace George Mueller.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 6, 1996
• Despite his unending dedication to the Boy Scouts, his students, church and the community, Tom Merrill was overwhelmed upon learning he is the 25th recipient of the Yankton “Citizen of the Year” award.
• Scott Nedved and Jeff Teusink each scored 18 points for Yankton as the Bucks claimed their first win of the season, a 54-52 victory over the Huron Tigers.
