PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to help bring an end to abuse and neglect in South Dakota. The Department of Social Services (DSS) is working to enhance awareness and offer tools for prevention.

“Children are our future. A healthy society safeguards them and preserves their innocence. Therefore, child abuse and neglect must be prevented. To do so requires teamwork,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff.

