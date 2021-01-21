Chronicling COVID’s Local Impact

None of us are likely to ever forget 2020.
With an eye toward history, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) is now giving the community the chance to share thoughts and memories about 2020 as part of a project to create a record of Yankton’s COVID-19 experience.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was a unique experience that affected everybody’s lives in one way or another,” Dana Schmidt, YCL director, told the Press & Dakotan. “So I thought, a community history project would be a nice way to give people an opportunity to tell their stories and share their experiences.”
Publishing the results would allow people to look back in five, 10 or 20 years and remember some of the things the community went through in 2020, she said.
“I think there have been a lot of challenges for a lot of people,” Schmidt said. “I also think there have been some positives and some bright spots that have come out of all the changes, like family time or new hobbies.”
To capture the experience as a whole, many different perspectives are needed, she said.
“We wanted to reach out to people in meal delivery, the medical field, teachers and young students that were affected, people in different professions,” Schmidt said. “I think the more people that participate, the better the story will be.”
YCL staff has posted an online survey with broad, thought-provoking questions, including:
• “Tell us about a holiday, your birthday, or both! How did you celebrate? Were there any inventive or unique ways you celebrated this year?”
• “If 2020 were a book, what would be the title?”
• “What’s something you won’t take for granted in the future? Why?”
Once the survey is complete, the goal is to organize it into a publication that anyone can read at YCL, she said.
The deadline for participation is Feb. 28.
“We’ll compile everything. We’ll review answers and put things together,” Schmidt said. “We’re hoping to do a softcover published book.”
Community members of all ages are encouraged to access the survey and share their experiences and reflections on 2020. Answers can be any length and there is also an option to submit photos.
There are some identifying questions in the survey, including name, age and profession, but participants can opt to have their story submitted without their name on it, she said.
“We want to have a little bit of context,” Schmidt said. “Whether it’s an 8-year-old child or a 96-year-old woman who lives in the nursing home, we want to have some kind of identifying profession in there.”
A phone number or email is also required so each participant can be entered in a drawing for prizes, she said.
“Because we want to collect a community story, we thought it would be great to give some prizes that would encourage people to shop locally and put that money back into the community,” Schmidt said. “Everybody that participates is going to go into a drawing, and we want to give away some ‘Yankton Bucks’ and other prizes at the end of this.”
For those who prefer paper, printed surveys are available at the library and can be picked up or requested as a curbside pickup.
“There were a lot of challenges for a lot of people in 2020,” Schmidt said. “I think this is a good outlet for people to be able to reflect on and consider the different things that we’ve gone through.”
———
To fill out a survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6yhw5hm. For more information or to arrange to pickup a survey, call the Yankton Community Library at 605-668-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.