A Yankton woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of government funds and concealment of information from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Program. The SSI program is administered by the U.S. Social Security Administration
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Tina Marie Jensen, 47, was indicted Sept. 9, 2021, and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy Sept. 22, pleading not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that on or about between Sept. 9, 2016, and July 31, 2019, Jensen “willfully and knowingly embezzled, stole, and purloined money from federal departments or agencies: Title XVI program benefits payments made to her child (for whom she was representative payee), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits payments and Medicaid coverage,” according to a press release.
The indictment also alleges that on or about October 2017, Jensen “had knowledge of the occurrence of an event affecting her initial and continued right to receive payment of Title XVI SSI benefits,” the release added. “Specifically, Jensen knowingly failed to disclose a change in her household resources, in order to continue receiving and spending her child’s SSI benefits.,”
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Social Security Administration Cooperative Disability Investigation Unit.
Jensen was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for Nov. 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.