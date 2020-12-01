Yankton City Commission To Hold Special Meeting On Masks

The Yankton City Commission has set a special meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 2, for the first hearing of a temporary mask ordinance.
Being a first reading, no vote will be taken Wednesday nor will public comment be heard.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at RTEC in the commission chambers and is open to the public. Seating is restricted due to social distancing protocols. The meeting will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live page.
