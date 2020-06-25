100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 26, 1920
• C.A. Gustafson of Trent, state hall insurance adjuster, declared yesterday that the state will be required to pay approximately $50,000 for damage occasioned to growing grain in this part of the state by recent hail storms.
• The manager of the Wall Lake giants has sent a challenge to the effect that his team can beat Yankton professionals on their own ground, so there is every possibility of the fans witnessing a real battle one of these days at the local ball park. The Giants claim to have a pitcher who uses both right and left hand deliveries to the plate, and expect to use him in their game with the Coyotes.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 26, 1945
• Yankton will pause in its wartime and other activities tomorrow long enough to present a program of free entertainment in recognition of the service its business firms, new and old, are rendering to the community and in tribute to their patrons throughout the Yankton trade area. The event is designated as “Yankton Salute Day.”
• The Golden wedding anniversary (50 years) of Mr. and Mrs. Edward F. Donovan occurring on June 19 was the occasion for an open house celebration held between the hours of three and six o’clock last Sunday afternoon. One hundred guests assembled at the home of the honored couple at 608 West Second Street for the occasion and there extended compliments and best wishes to the well-known Yankton couple.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 26, 1970
• An allocation of funds to develop the Weigand West area at Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River has been approved by the State Game and Parks Commission. Work in the area would be completed by July 1, 1971, according to Chuck Duncan, a landscape architect with the commission.
• The 15th St. bridge over Marne Creek will be opened to traffic late this afternoon, it is announced by City Manager Rufus Nye. The bridge has not been asphalted yet but is being opened to traffic in the meanwhile for the convenience of the public.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 26, 1995
• As a brilliant sun reached noon over Riverside Park Saturday, parents literally had to pull their children from the numerous activities as the fifth annual “Kids Art Fest” came to an end. An estimated 400 kids experienced the fun thanks to the Yankton Area Arts Association.
• Some 280 swimmers representing 16 teams from three states invaded the city this past weekend for the annual Yankton Invitational Swim Meet, held at the Fantle Memorial Park Swimming Pool.
