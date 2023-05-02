County Approves Amended Resolution Opposing ‘30x30’ Plan
After two revisions, the Yankton County Commission unanimously passed an amended resolution opposing the Biden Administration’s “30 by 30” initiative for land conservation.

The commission took the action at Tuesday’s meeting after around 45 minutes of sometimes contentious discussion. About 40-50 people crowded the chambers, with most breaking into applause after the vote.

