After two revisions, the Yankton County Commission unanimously passed an amended resolution opposing the Biden Administration’s “30 by 30” initiative for land conservation.
The commission took the action at Tuesday’s meeting after around 45 minutes of sometimes contentious discussion. About 40-50 people crowded the chambers, with most breaking into applause after the vote.
The Yankton County Commission was considering the resolution — introduced by District 18 Rep. Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) — for the third consecutive meeting. The measure opposes President Biden’s national goal to conserve at least 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030. The “30 by 30” initiative is part of a global effort.
Auch initially presented the resolution as opposition to what she termed a federal overreach of individual property rights.
“This is your chance to make a statement,” she told the commissioners, noting eight other South Dakota counties had approved a similar resolution.
Yankton County commissioners Don Kettering, John Marquardt, Wanda Howey-Fox, Ryan Heine and Dan Klimisch rejected Auch’s original resolution because of concerns over certain provisions. The commissioners then heard separate amended versions from Auch and former District 18 Sen. Bernie Hunhoff (D-Yankton).
After public comments and their own discussion during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved Auch’s resolution after she accepted the changes.
As chairman, Kettering said the issue would be resolved by the end of the evening, one way or another.
“The public is asking, why are we taking so much time on this issue?” he said. “Today is the day we’re going to vote.”
Klimisch said he saw the prolonged discussion on the resolution taking away from pressing county matters.
“If this doesn’t do anything (besides make a statement), why are we considering it?” he asked. “We need to work on things like the ambulance. We’re just this far, folks, from it going bankrupt.”
Howey-Fox reflected Klimisch’s sentiment. “I don’t favor ’30 by 30,’ but my concern is that we can’t enforce (the resolution),” she said.
Heine saw some sort of action as necessary.
“I don’t favor passing a resolution just to make a statement. I want to work on bigger local problems,” he said. “But (Biden’s) executive order puts us into involvement with it.”
Howey-Fox said she initially heard descriptions of “30 by 30” as a “land grab.” After further study, she believed the transactions would only involve willing landowners.
She added that Auch’s resolution contained “concerning provisions,” particularly in terms of the county’s responsibilities.
The final version included two changes that the commissioners considered necessary.
One revision deleted a statement that permanent conservation easements would harm property tax valuations and shift tax burdens to others. Klimisch said the statement was inaccurate under state law, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
In addition, the commissioners deleted a requirement that they notify “all relevant state and federal agencies” about the resolution.
Howey-Fox was agreeable to the specified people listed earlier in the phrase. However, she questioned what she saw as an open-ended requirement. “Who are all these other people that we’re supposed to send the resolution to?” she asked.
When Auch introduced the resolution, Yankton County resident Guy Larson asked the commission to table action to allow more discussion. At the second meeting, the commissioners heard audience comments both for and against the resolution. During the discussion, the commissioners raised their concerns about portions of the resolution.
As an alternative, Auch and Hunhoff agreed to draft separate revised versions. They brought their amended resolutions to Tuesday’s meeting.
Hunhoff said he agreed to draft what he considered a compromise.
“I was only writing it in an attempt at common ground … something reasonable that wouldn’t divide people,” he said.
Hunhoff said he feared the resolution had become a wedge issue that distracted from other priorities. He believes the division that rules Washington has come to state government in Pierre and has now reached the county level.
“I always thought Washington was crazy, Pierre was better and Yankton County was way better,” he said. “But I’m afraid what we’re seeing in Washington has filtered down. I hope the local (government) doesn’t get into the quagmire we’re seeing in Pierre. Let’s leave the craziness to Washington.”
The “30 by 30” issue remains important, but the resolution itself is “meaningless,” Hunhoff said, noting the issue has become politicized.
In her response, Auch said she considered the issue, including the resolution, as making an incredibly important statement. The “30 by 30” initiative doesn’t identify what lands are targeted, she said.
Citing others, Auch spoke of opposition by Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Gov. Kristi Noem (all R-S.D.), the eight South Dakota counties that passed the resolution and an article that described the “30 by 30” initiative as “an assault on private ownership.”
“You need to stand up,” Auch told the commissioners.
She added that the five commissioners held a responsibility to uphold Republican values. “You ran as Republicans and on conservative values,” she said, then reading the South Dakota GOP platform on private property rights.
“Yankton County needs to step up and show we value private property and the owners,” she added.
Other audience members expressed similar sentiments, particularly opposed to the federal government.
In the end, the Yankton County Commission passed the amended version of Auch’s resolution. They didn’t hold any further discussion or vote on Hunhoff’s version, which Auch described as total support for the “30 by 30” initiative.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved the high bids on tax-deed property, with two parcels not receiving any bids;
• Approved a new package off-sale liquor license for Captain Norm’s;
• Heard Mike Welsh’s presentation and concerns about a proposed voltage line west of Yankton;
• Heard a long-distance presentation from Lyle Perman, the president of South Dakota Ag Land Trust, about conservation easements;
• Renewed all malt-beverage license applications;
• Learned more about unanticipated revenue from the sheriff’s department;
• Received the Yankton County Extension office’s quarterly report;
• Went into executive session to handle poor-relief issues, litigation and a personnel issue.
