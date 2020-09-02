The Yankton Grab-n-Go Diaper Bank will be open on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9-11 a.m. Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 607 E 15th St.
Participants are asked to pull into the parking lot behind the building and volunteers will be ready to hand out diapers and baby wipes.
