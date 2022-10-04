Self-Discovery
Marcia Holliway (left) looks over the creative journal of a Sacred Heart Middle School student. The school and the Friends of Sacred Heart are working together to bring journaling to students as a continuing means of self-exploration and expression.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

This week, students at a local middle school are learning to explore their internal experiences and express them through creative journaling.

Yankton’s Sacred Heart Middle School (SHMS) arranged for artist Marcia Holliway to spend the week teaching students about several ways to journal that include sketching and collage as well as writing.

