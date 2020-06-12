The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss its capital improvements plan (CIP) during a special meeting Monday.
The meeting is open to the public and will have a physical presence at RTEC, though seating will be limited. The public can also watch and comment on the City of Yankton’s YouTube Live channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live.
The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. If it is deemed necessary, a second meeting will be held on Tuesday, also beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.