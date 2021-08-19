South Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Active infections crossed the 2,000-case threshold for the first time since April 21, hitting 2,131, up 192 from Wednesday. The state’s active case had fallen to a post-peak low of 146 on June 29.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations rose to 125, an increase of 19% from Wednesday.
Statewide, 298 new infections were reported Thursday, along with one new death that raised the state toll to 2,057. The death was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported three new infections, raising its number of active cases to 21.
According to the DOH online portal, Charles Mix County recorded a rise of 36 cases Thursday, bringing its pandemic total to 1,448. However, several other statistics for the county have been adjusted by the DOH since daily reports returned last week, and it is not known whether this case jump is part of those adjustments. An inquiry was emailed to the DOH, and a response had not been received as of this writing.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Thursday included Bon Homme (+1), Douglas (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties. Also, Clay County saw its overall infection total amended downward by one.
