LINCOLN, Neb. — During the month of November, caregivers of every kind are recognized. This includes those working in home care and hospice services, which is comprised of millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers, who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation. It’s important to recognize that:
• Home care providers will travel about 8 billion miles to deliver the best health care in the world
• Home care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill, with 90% of Americans wanting to age in place with home care
• Home care provides high-quality, compassionate care to more than 5 million Americans annually.
Caregiving comes in many different ways, whether going into homes and working one-on-one, or working within a community. Caregivers are well-represented among all age groups. Millennials (born 1979-2000), make up 34% of caregivers; 22% are Generation X (born 1965-1978), 37% are Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), and 7% are Matures (born before 1946).
Caregivers are the unsung heroes of today. They take on a variety of roles, which can be from taking a relative to a doctor’s office, to managing medications, to the total care of a loved one. New research from AARP suggests that caregiver’s personal health and overall well-being can be greatly affected by the physical and emotional strain of caregiving, as they often provide around-the-clock care, but many are reluctant to ask for help, therefore getting little rest as they deal with stressful and emotional situations.
Nearly 60% of these caregivers work outside of the home. Some caregivers may feel overwhelmed at times because of their “double duty”. Because of this, caregivers are encouraged to take some time off from their job for a period of time when possible. Employees covered under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act may be able to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave a year to care for relatives. The human resources office at their employer should know the options for unpaid leave.
With the typical tenure for a caregiver of 1-3 years, caregivers leave their jobs for different reasons, but most often it is because of the stress of caring for a loved one.
The signs of caregiver stress can be:
• Feeling overwhelmed or constantly worried
• Often feeling tired
• Getting too much or not enough sleep
• Gaining or losing weight
• Becoming easily irritated or angry
• Lack of interest in activities you used to enjoy
• Feeling sad
• Having frequent headaches, bodily pain or other physical problems
• Abusing alcohol or drugs, including prescription medications
Because of the stress, caregivers need a chance to recharge and obtain emotional support, recognition and understanding from others of the role they play within the family. If they are paid by family, any wage should be commensurate with the care provided as much as possible.
The emotional and physical demands involved with caregiving can strain even the most resilient person, making it important to take advantage of the many resources and tools available to help caregivers provide care for a loved one. If they don’t take care of themselves, they won’t be able to care for anyone else.
Caregivers can manage their stress levels by:
• Learning to ask for and accept help; have a list available so that others know how to help
• Shifting their thinking into new patterns of doing family celebrations that make room for the reality of their caregiving; focus on what they are able to provide; set realistic goals and learn to say “no” to requests that drain their spirit.
• Giving themselves the gift of time and/or reward for a job well-done
• Getting connected by learning about caregiving resources within the community
• Joining a support group that can provide validation and encouragement, as well as problem-solving strategies for difficult situations
• Setting personal health goals, and seeing the doctor if necessary
Even the most loving and patient caregivers become tired and need to recharge to avoid emotional or psychological burnout as a result of stress and overwork. It may be hard to leave a loved one or patient in someone else’s care but taking a break can be one of the best things that caregivers can do for themselves, as well as for the person they are caring for. Most communities have some type of respite care available, such as in-home respite where aides come into the home for a period of time; adult care centers/programs and short term respite care is available as well in some assisted living communities. It is not unusual for caregivers to have a hard time asking for help. Unfortunately, this attitude can lead to feeling isolated, frustrated and even depression.
Rather than struggling, take advantage of local resources for caregivers. To get started, check out the Eldercare Locator or contact the local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to learn about services within the community. Find the local AAA online or in the government section of the telephone directory
Today, advancing technology is the way in which it can allow us to lead easier lives. This includes caregivers, as emerging technology can make a world of difference in profound ways. The internet is used by over 50% of all caregivers for not only obtaining healthcare information and learning more about a diagnosis but also for social activities such as sharing personal stories or seeing what other people have gone through. As technology advances even further, the internet will be crucial in connecting caregivers with doctors, tech specialists, and other caregivers. Although it will not be enough, it will work in conjunction with other advancements to reduce caregiver stress and strain.
Other useful tools for caregivers are medical alert systems, which can automatically alert a call-center operator in the event of an emergency. This can greatly reduce stress on a caregiver who may worry that something could happen to a loved one while they are away.
Although slightly more cumbersome, wireless home automation systems can also ease a caregiver’s burden. This requires installing a security system with cameras, sensors, and monitors, all of which can track a patient’s actions and alert a caregiver if they have fallen or if something unusual has happened. These kinds of systems can vary in their invasiveness based on situational appropriateness. Some caregivers may be comfortable with a few short daily calls from a webcam, while others may require constant surveillance. This can still give seniors a large amount of control and independence by allowing them to personally send notifications if there is a home invasion or control the utility settings without getting up.
National Caregiver Month aims to raise awareness and ease caregivers’ burdens, since caregiving can be one of the most difficult jobs for anyone. Advancing technology is just one way to improve the lives of both caregivers and their loved ones because there is a useful tool for almost every unique caregiving situation. Some tools such as apps for seniors can be downloaded onto a smartphone, while other tools transform an entire house into a security network to help protect seniors or others from danger. Easing the burden for caregivers will improve the overall quality of care while allowing them much-needed respite from what normally requires full attention.
