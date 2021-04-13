100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 14, 1921
• The Black Hills tour of the Yankton College Men’s Glee Club came to a magnificent climax Saturday evening when the club sang at the Homestake theatre in Lead. A crowd of nearly 800 people heard the concert and their prolonged and repeated applause showed the spirit in which it was received.
• Tourists coming in over the Washington highway from the west have commented on the newest school in Yankton county – the Roosevelt school in the Novak district No. 57. It is 10 miles west. It is modern in every respect – heating, lighting , toilet facilities and all.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 14, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 14, 1971
• A three-day clean-up campaign is being planned at Wagner for May 21-23. The idea began with a kick-off meeting at the City Hall Mar. 31, called by the pollution committee of the Wagner Business and Professional Women’s Club. Representatives of 25 organizations were invited to discuss Wagner’s litter problem and formulate an anti-litter campaign.
• Under a policy adopted Monday evening by the Yankton City Commission, nine sections of graveled street in East Yankton will be given an asphalt mat this year as recommended by Acting City Engineer Kenroy Janzen and City Manager Rufus Nye. Janzen said the “dusting” program has helped, but since traffic is getting heavier and most of the streets do not have a proper base, oiling cannot adequately do the job.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 14, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.