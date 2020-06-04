Clay County reported three new positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota’s daily update Thursday.
Also, two new deaths were reported statewide, coming in Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. That brings the state’s toll to 64.
The new cases in Clay County (Vermillion) brought its total of known cases to date to 18.
The news came as South Dakota saw its biggest day of testing to date, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a media briefing Thursday. There were 3,963 tests results reported, with 87 positive tests. Of the new cases, 64 (74%) were under age 40.
Overall, South Dakota has 5,247 known cases and has processed 52,623 tests for a test infection rate of 9.9%.
Clayton noted that about 10% of the positive tests so far have come from people showing no symptoms. “I do anticipate that, with all of the mass testing, that number will continue to grow,” he said.
Eight new hospitalizations were reported, giving the state 464 hospitalizations during the pandemic to date. Currently, 86 people are hospitalized.
There were 79 new recoveries reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 4,163 for a recovery rate of 79.3%.
There are currently 1,020 active cases.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem discussed plans for the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on July 3. At Thursday’s medical media briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said her department is working with state tourism officials “in supplying the relative guidance for helping keep people safe.”
Locally, Yankton County remained at 51 known cases. The county has not had a new positive test reported since May 24.
Other information was not available because the state’s websites were down as of midday Thursday.
In Nebraska, six new COVID-19 deaths were reported as of late Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 187.
There were 255 new cases reported, with approximately 2,300 new tests processed. Overall, Nebraska has 14,861 known cases out of 112,409 tests processed for a test infection rate of 13.2%.
