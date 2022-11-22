YFD Responds To Two Incidents Monday
Gregor Doerr

The Yankton Fire Department had a busy Monday evening.

According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, firefighters were called to several locations along two miles of Highway 81 in South Yankton, Nebraska, around 7:10 p.m. to assist the Crofton Fire Department with extinguishing ditch fires believed to have been caused by a passing piece of farm equipment or truck.

