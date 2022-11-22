YFD Responds To Two Incidents Monday

The Yankton Fire Department had a busy Monday evening.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, firefighters were called to several locations along two miles of Highway 81 in South Yankton, Nebraska, around 7:10 p.m. to assist the Crofton Fire Department with extinguishing ditch fires believed to have been caused by a passing piece of farm equipment or truck.
He said eight separate locations were extinguished and that no property damage was reported.
Then around 9:48 p.m., firefighters were summoned to a residence near the intersection of 302nd St. and 437th Ave. for a chimney fire.
Minor damage was reported inside of the home and the roof around the chimney. The occupants evacuated during the fire but were able to stay in their home after the fire had been extinguished. No injuries were reported.
