Winter Storm Downgraded, But Bitter Cold Threat Remains

The Yankton area is still bracing for bitterly cold temperatures the next few days, but the winter storm watch has been downgraded into a winter weather advisory.
The area is still under a wind chill warning that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through noon Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain below zero Thursday and Friday and struggling to get above zero Saturday. The big issue will be the winds, which could gust up to 45 miles per hour Thursday and Friday before dying down Saturday. That will make prolonged exposure dangerous.
The winter storm watch that was issued for Wednesday through Friday has been canceled after the Yankton area experienced only light snowfall Wednesday.
However, the winter weather advisory warns that blowing snow will probably be an issue Thursday and Friday
On Wednesday, NorthWestern Energy issued a message to its customers to be prepared for the sub-zero weather.
“We prepare all year long to be able to reliably deliver natural gas and electricity to our customers when they need it the most, in these extreme winter conditions,” NorthWestern Energy Vice President Distribution Jason Merkel said in a press release. “Our systems are designed for harsh winter weather, however, we want our customers to be aware of the frigid weather conditions and to be prepared if they experience an outage. Our crews are ready to respond immediately to any outages and will work to restore service as quickly as possible, safely.”
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department (NDOT) of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol cautioned motorists to be prepared for the impacts of the weather.
“While our crews at NDOT remain ready to address this winter storm and the different challenges, the potential for extremely cold conditions is a concern for travelers,” NDOT Director John Selmer said in a press release. “Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel by checking 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov. If you must travel, be sure to make sure your vehicle is well maintained and stocked with a winter emergency kit. Also, remember to slow down, increase following distance, turn off your cruise control and always buckle up.”
He also warned that blizzard conditions could be an issue at times.
Things are expected to start turning around on Christmas Day, when temperatures could climb into the upper 20s. After seeing cooler readings Monday, a gradual warming could be lining up for next week headed into the New Year.
