Winter Storm Downgraded, But Bitter Cold Threat Remains

The Yankton area is still bracing for bitterly cold temperatures the next few days, but the winter storm watch has been downgraded into a winter weather advisory.

The area is still under a wind chill warning that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through noon Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain below zero Thursday and Friday and struggling to get above zero Saturday. The big issue will be the winds, which could gust up to 45 miles per hour Thursday and Friday before dying down Saturday. That will make prolonged exposure dangerous.

