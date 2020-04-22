There is one good thing that came out of last year’s flooding: The Greater Yankton COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) and weekly food distributions during this year’s pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.
The United Way of Greater Yankton has been distributing free emergency food boxes in the Yankton High School parking lot at 1801 Summit Street from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
All recipients have to do is show up — not more than 30 minutes early— with a valid ID and answers to a few demographic questions. There is no need to exit the vehicle in this socially distanced, drive-thru distribution. Boxes are limited to one per family and two per vehicle.
So far, the distribution has been giving out approximately 450 boxes each week in Yankton and in other smaller communities in Yankton County.
“It all started with the flood we experienced last year, the two disasters in our community,” Lauren Hanson, executive director at United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “United Way started working closely with the Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt to identify and coordinate resources in response to the needs of families and individuals affected by disasters.”
Last year’s spring and fall flooding events left widespread devastation. Many people found themselves cut off from major roadways in flooded homes. Though federal disaster declarations paved the way for relief grants and loans, the lag time left many in difficult situations.
“After the flooding, we thought, ‘We really need a COAD,’” Hanson said. “So when disaster strikes, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) can say, ‘Hey, we see a need here; can someone fill it? We need a nonprofit to do this. We need a nonprofit to do that.’”
In this way, agencies are cooperating, coordinating, communicating and collaborating on addressing needs during a disaster, she said.
COADs are community organizations comprised of community stakeholders and can include representatives from the public, as well as private, volunteer and nonprofit agencies who work with Emergency Management officials to prepare for disaster response.
“There are COADs all over the state of South Dakota, and we’ve been learning from those groups and slowly creating one here in Yankton,” Hanson said.
“Well, in the midst of the creation of this, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.”
United Way had offered to lead the creation of the COAD by getting the right people talking, but it wasn’t fully established when the pandemic began, she said.
When the coronavirus threat did arrive, the Yankton County OEM asked United Way to serve on the COVID-19 task force.
“During those (meetings), the need for helping families in need of assistance — especially families who are food insecure — was brought up,” Hanson said. “United Way said, ‘We can do that. We can create partnerships and make this happen.’”
Currently, the Greater Yankton COAD is partnering with Feeding South Dakota, the Yankton County OEM, the City of Yankton, the Yankton School District, Yankton Food for Thought and Yankton County 4-H to organize and distribute the emergency food boxes to community members in need of assistance.
The city donates traffic cones and barricades, the school district donates the use of its parking lot, 4-H donates the use of its facility to pack the boxes, Cimpl’s has donated meat and boxes, and Vision Real Estate has donated the use of its courtesy trailer, Hanson said.
“None of this would be possible if it were not for our trusted partners,” she said. “Yankton Food for Thought has been ordering food for us when Feeding South Dakota is unable to provide free food boxes. They also have gifted us their food inventory.”
The COAD aims to be flexible so it can alter its response in conjunction with the type of disaster.
“We’re learning a lot about how every situation is different,” Hanson said. “We looked at the flooding last year, and the first thing we were doing was mobilizing people, volunteers for cleanup and sandbagging. This time, it’s totally different. We’re saying, ‘You stay home. We don’t need large groups of volunteers gathering.’”
Ironically, the United Way’s main avenue for helping communities usually involves mobilizing residents to help.
“That’s hard for us, the United Way, because that’s part of our mission statement: to mobilize people,” Hanson said. “So, we’re using an emergency-trained, small, core group of volunteers for distribution. We’re following CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
Also, those who qualify may be able to have their distribution delivered by Yankton Transit, she said.
“Transit has been an amazing partner,” Hanson said. “They’ve been delivering an average of 30 to 40 boxes (a week) to those who are unable to drive or are being quarantined in the community right now.
“I think it’s all a great example of our community coming together in cooperation and collaboration to help people.”
For more information look for announcements in the Press & Dakotan, call 211 or contact the United Way.
In lieu of volunteers, donations are being accepted by the COVID-19 community response and recovery fund established by the United Way.
